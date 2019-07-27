Panda Birthday Party

(WTAJ/CNN) — This is a birthday party you’re going to wish you’d been invited to.

It’s a panda party!!

Folks at a nature reserve in Southwest China threw a huge birthday party for 18 panda cubs all turning one this year.

They chowed down on a fancy fruit birthday cake

Well one of them looks like it’s eating wood, but its fiber and they’re apparently getting ready to start teething.

There are nine gals and nine guys here, including three pairs of twins.



These pandas are healthy, and as you can see, pretty darn happy.