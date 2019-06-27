Package of Bills aimed at strengthening Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Industry

(WTAJ) — Agriculture is Pennsylvania’s number one industry contributing billions of economic dollars every year.

Today lawmakers celebrating a package of bills aimed at strengthening that industry in the commonwealth.

“Here’s to everyone in the legislature and all our farmers and our number one industry,” said Senator Elder Vogel

At the state capitol wednesday… A milkshake toast… Celebrating a package of a dozen bills… Aimed at helping the state’s agriculture industry.

“We are doing things that really will benefit Pennsylvania agriculture for years to come,” said Rep. Martin causer: (R) Chair, house agricultural & rural affairs committee.

Doing things like establsihing a tax credit program for landowners who lease or sell farmland to future farmers… To encourage young people to get into the industry.

“Investing in agriculture means investing in future generations of farmers,” said Representative Causer.

Other bills would update the vehicle code to allow the transportation of large farm equipment… Exempt milk haulers from travel bans put in place during inclement weather… Help businesses comply with federal inspection standards… And support farmers in research and development… As well as those transitioning to organic.

“we had to step up and do more to help agriculture. We were not doing enough to help agriculture. We all say we’re all for agriculture, farmers are our friends, but what were we really doing?” said Senator Jake Corman (R) Senate Majority Leader.

Supporters say new initiatives put into this year’s budget shows a commitment to pennsylvania’s farmers… From both sides of the political aisle.

“It’s a great day in agriculture in Pennsylvania here, to be able to support our number one industry, and put our money where our mouth is. And when we say we’re going to support them, we’re going to support them,” said Senator Vogel.