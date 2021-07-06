Pa Wildlife

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Daily Newsletters
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Construction in Centre County will cause delays
Video
Top Stories
Host Families Wanted: in Centre County for exchange student program
Video
Police: Punxsutawney woman bought insurance for car after accident
Video
Emporium manufacturing plant closing; hundreds of jobs at risk
Video
Police: Altoona man sells fentanyl to informant
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Olympics COVID-19 safety, US athletes to watch
Video
Top Stories
Penn State Football player charged with criminal mischief
Video
‘Just let her run!’: NFL’s Patrick Mahomes calls Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension ‘trash’
Frazier named starter in MLB All-Star Game
Video
NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
Studio 814
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Duncansville Community Days returns, July 15
Video
Top Stories
CUTE! Panda cub has field day with basket
Video
Red, White, & Blue Cocktails for your July 4th party!
Video
Blueberry Zucchini Cake with Becca’s Baked Goods
Video
Say “yes” at the Walmart register to round up and help kids in need right here in the 814
Video
Community
Altoona Curve Player of the Day Ticket Vouchers Sweepstakes
Celebrating Seniors: Class of 2021
Make Us Smile
Homes
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Pa Wildlife
Hunters guide to purchasing Pa. antlerless deer licenses
Video
WATCH: Bear caught on trail cam hanging from bird feeder
Video
Officials: ‘Stop feeding birds’; mysterious deaths reported across Pennsylvania
Video
Fish for free in Pennsylvania on 4th of July
Video
Pollinator and Bird Garden opens at The Arboretum at Penn State
Video
More Pa Wildlife Headlines
Moth outbreak in Pa. destroying trees and other plant life
Penn State biologist participates in first national mammal survey
Gypsy moth infestation could lead to major defoliation experts say
Video
Mountain Laurels are blooming: Where to see the Pa state flower
Gallery
Lead ammo and tackle poisoning bald eagles in Central PA
Video
Deer crashes through car windshield in Bedford Co.
Video
Clearfield County woman charged over claims involving struck deer
Video
Rattlesnake hunt to take place in Cameron County
Video
Game Commission: Pa. hunting licenses go on sale in June
Video
Cicadas: The good and the bad
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH: Bear caught on trail cam hanging from bird feeder
Video
Coroner: Cambria County man killed in motorcycle crash
Video
Wanted man found hiding in Altoona basement with backpack full of drugs
Video
Police: Altoona man sells fentanyl to informant
Video
Beloved Huntingdon GIANT employee shows benefits of workers with disabilities
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!