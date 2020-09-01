PA updates COVID-19 monitoring dashboard

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine released a weekly status update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts, based on their early warning monitoring system dashboard.

The statewide positive percentage has decreased from 3.4% to 3.2%. This is the fifth straight week that the positivity percentage in Pennsylvania has decreased.



Counties in the concerning percent positivity are below:

Columbia (13.5%)

Armstrong (8.5%)

Perry (6.9%)

Northumberland (6.7%)

Potter (5.9%)

Beaver (5.7%)

Dauphin (5.3%)

Fulton (5.3%)

York (5.0%)

As of Aug. 27, Pennsylvania saw a seven-day increase of cases at 4,165 cases. The increase from the previous week was 4,518 cases, displaying a decrease of 353 cases across the state over the past week.

Several counties in our area are placed in either the “low” or “moderate” categories for the rate of community transmission.

Bedford, Cameron, Elk, Jefferson and Somerset Counties are in the low category.

Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield and Huntingdon Counties are in the moderate category. The full breakdown across the state is below:

Low – Bedford, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Clarion, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, McKean, Montour, Pike, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wayne, Wyoming

– Bedford, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Clarion, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, McKean, Montour, Pike, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wayne, Wyoming Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Union, Washington, Westmoreland, York

– Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Union, Washington, Westmoreland, York Substantial – Columbia

Out of the 4,536 cases cases reported from Aug. 16-22, 46% of people (2,093) provided answers on if they spent time at a business establishment. Out of those who did answer, 13% (268 people) said they visited a business prior to experiencing symptoms.

50% (134 people) of those who said yes reported going to a restaurant;

25% (66 people) of those who said yes reported going to some other business establishment;

12% (33 people) of those who said yes reported going to a bar;

12% (33 people) of those who said yes reported going to a gym/fitness center; and

9% (24 people) of those who said yes reported going to a salon/barbershop.

Out of the 4,536 confirmed cases, 272 people said they attended a mass gathering or other large event.