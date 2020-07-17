PA unemployment rate at 13% in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its employment situation report for June 2020 with a 13.0% unemployment rate.



The data collected for the June report was for the reference week of June 7-13.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate went down 0.4%. The national unemployment rate lowered by 2.2% from May’s level to 11.1%.



In comparison to the unemployment rate from June 2019, Pennsylvania increased by 8.7% and the national rate increased by 7.4%.



The Department of Labor and Industry estimates that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work was down by 175,000 over the month. This is due to declines in both resident employment and unemployment.



Nonfarm jobs were up 231,500 over the month, which is the largest single-month increase on record. The supersector that displayed the largest gain was leisure and hospitality, which added 76,100 jobs from May.



Pennsylvania has recovered nearly 40% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.