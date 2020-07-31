PA to provide postage funding for mail-in, absentee ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of State will now provide funding for postage so that eligible voters can return mail-in and absentee ballots at no cost for the 2020 general election, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar announced on Friday.

The Department of State is currently working with individual counties to identify the easiest method of implementing pre-paid postage for ballots. Some options include reimbursed metered postage, funding Business Reply Mail postage costs or reimbursement for stamps.

Voters can apply for their mail in or absentee ballot online, by a paper form submitted by mail, or by applying in person at their county election offices.

“Our goal is to make voting as accessible, safe, and easy for eligible voters as possible,” Secretary Boockvar said. “Mail-in or absentee voting with prepaid postage means Pennsylvanians can vote from the comfort of their own home, without having to make a trip to the post office to buy a stamp, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”