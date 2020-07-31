PA to hire 1,000 new COVID-19 contact tracers

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a $23 million federally funded contract with Insight Global to recruit, hire, train and support 1,000 members of contact tracing staff for COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

These efforts will be done in collaboration with local and regional health facilities. There are currently 654 contact tracers in Pennsylvania, including community health nurses and the county and local health departments.

The hourly rate for these positions range from $18-22 an hour for contact tracers and $22-24 an hour for contact tracing supervisors and care resource managers. They will be offered in both full and part-time capacities and it will be a remote position.

A case investigation by a public health official must be complete before contact tracers can do their job.

“Across Pennsylvania, we have dedicated public health professionals who truly are the backbone of contact tracing, and this expansion of the contact tracing team will only support, strengthen and expand their efforts,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “This project will bolster and diversify our public health workforce all while coordinating and mobilizing efforts in order to conquer any potential surge in COVID-19 cases.”