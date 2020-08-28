PA to distribute $117 million for child care providers

BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 05: 11-month-old Lucy crawls in the playroom of the “Jule” facility for single parents as her mother nancy Kett, 19, (not pictured) looks on in Marzahn-Hellersdorf district on October 5, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. The Jule project helps single parents by helping them to find jobs, job training and housing, advice on child development and day care in Marzahn-Hellersdorf, a district in east Berlin with high levels of unemployment and social problems. Currently 14 single mothers and one single father are participaring at Jule, which opened its doors in the spring of 2012. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Govenor Tom Wolf announced that he plans to distribute over $117 million in CARES Act funding to child care providers in Pennsylvania.

Over 200 providers have indicated an intention to permanently close as of late July. This round of funding will be distributed to 6,893 providers.

“Pennsylvania has made significant investments to preserve our child care sector to keep providers open and available to working families, but we know that child care providers remain vulnerable to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” Gov. Wolf said. “A strong child care industry is a requirement for a healthy economy.”

On top of the CARES Act funding, the Wolf administration will also be redistributing over $1.7 million of funds from the June and July Child Care Development CARES Act funding.

The breakdown of funding is below: