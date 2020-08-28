PA to distribute $117 million for child care providers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Govenor Tom Wolf announced that he plans to distribute over $117 million in CARES Act funding to child care providers in Pennsylvania.
Over 200 providers have indicated an intention to permanently close as of late July. This round of funding will be distributed to 6,893 providers.
“Pennsylvania has made significant investments to preserve our child care sector to keep providers open and available to working families, but we know that child care providers remain vulnerable to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” Gov. Wolf said. “A strong child care industry is a requirement for a healthy economy.”
On top of the CARES Act funding, the Wolf administration will also be redistributing over $1.7 million of funds from the June and July Child Care Development CARES Act funding.
The breakdown of funding is below: