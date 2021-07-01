Pa. Task Force 1 to assist at site of Florida building collapse

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA – JUNE 29: Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors and to recover remains in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Over one hundred people are being reported as missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that 70 members of the Pennsylvania-Task-Force 1(PA-TF1) have left to travel to Florida to assist with search and rescue efforts at the site of the deadly building collapse.

“The men and women of PA-TF1 know the dangerous work they will face when they arrive onsite, but the ability to bring closure to families and friends of the victims of this collapse is also a tremendous blessing,” Wolf said, in a press release.

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Locally, the Johnstown Fire Chief confirmed to WTAJ that one of the stations first responders is part of PA-TF1 and is currently in Florida.