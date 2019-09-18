Attorney General charges Pa State Senator for Child Pornography

(WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against Pennsylvania State Senator Michael Folmer for possession of Child Pornography.

This investigation began as a result of a CyberTip reporting that Tumblr, discovered that a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using their application.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol, Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The Defendant was charged Tuesday evening with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.