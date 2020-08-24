PA shares results of COVID-19 early warning monitoring dashboard

In this photo made on Monday, July 20, 2020, Kiva A. Fisher-Green, center, watches as nurse Ruth John, right, takes a sample from Walter Lewis for a COVID-19 test in the driveway of the Alma Illery Medical Center in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh. In March and April when Philadelphia and its surroundings became one of the nation’s hot-spots for COVID-19 cases, Pittsburgh seemed at the time, to be under more control: the city racked up a fraction of the coronavirus cases as the other side of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine released a weekly status update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts, based on their early warning monitoring system dashboard.

Updates are scheduled to be released every Monday.



The statewide positive percentage has decreased from 4.0% to 3.4%. Huntingdon and Blair Counties are placed in the “concerning” percentage of positivity rates, at 7.8% and 5.0%, respectively.

Other counties at a concerning percentage are below:

Perry (9.1%)

Northumberland (7.3%)

Indiana (7.1%)

Union (5.9%)

Susquehanna (5.7%)

York (5.5%)

Beaver (5.3%)

As of Aug. 20, Pennsylvania saw a seven-day increase of cases at 4,456. The increase from the previous week was 5,598, displaying a decrease of 1,142 cases across the state over the past week.

Several counties in our area are placed in either the “low” or “moderate” categories for the rate of community transmission.

Bedford, Cameron, Elk, Jefferson and Somerset Counties are in the low category. Blair, Cambria and Huntingdon Counties are in the moderate categories.

The full breakdown across Pennsylvania is below:

Low – Bedford, Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Jefferson, Juniata, McKean, Pike, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wayne, Wyoming

– Bedford, Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Jefferson, Juniata, McKean, Pike, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wayne, Wyoming Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Washington, Westmoreland, York

– Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Washington, Westmoreland, York Substantial – Union

Out of the 5,649 cases reported from Aug. 9-15, 45% of people (2,541) provided answers on if they spent time at a business establishment. Out of those who did answer, 13% (320 people) said they visited a business prior to experiencing symptoms.

Out of those who answered:

50% (159 people) of those who said yes reported going to a restaurant

23% (75 people) of those who said yes reported going to some other business establishment

17% (55 people) of those who said yes reported going to a bar

8% (26 people) of those who said yes reported going to a gym/fitness center

12% (38 people) of those who said yes reported going to a salon/barbershop

Out of the 5,649 cases, 326 people said they attended a mass gathering or other large event 14 days before experiencing symptoms.