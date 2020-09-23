HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some Pennsylvania school districts are permitting more fans in the stands in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling that tossed statewide pandemic limits on crowd size.
The state Department of Education has asked schools to voluntarily comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s since-invalidated gathering restrictions, which had been set at 25 indoors and 250 outdoors.
The Wolf administration is appealing last week’s ruling that such restrictions are unconstitutional, but a number of districts have already opted to go their own way.
That means thousands of spectators could be in attendance at some weekend football games.
Legislative Republicans failed in their effort to override a Wolf veto of a bill that would put sports spectator limits in school boards’ hands.
PA schools allowing more sports fans after court ruling
