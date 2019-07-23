Pa Refinery goes bankrupt after fire

(WTAJ) — The largest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast has decided to file for bankruptcy

The move comes after a devastating fire last month.

In a statement, Philadelphia Energy Solutions blamed the June 21 explosion on its financial situation.

There were a few minor injuries, but the business suffered drastically due to property damage that forced the facility to close.

A spokesperson said the bankruptcy decision won’t impact the jobs of current employees.

This is the second time PES Energy has filed for bankruptcy in a year-and-a-half.