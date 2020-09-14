PA receives nearly $2 billion in eviction relief

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania will receive $1.988 billion in funding for eviction relief, according to Senator Bob Casey (D-PA).

The funding comes from the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) as a result of the CARES Act. It focuses on places with households facing a higher risk of eviction.

Altoona will receive $305,145 and State College will receive $322,812. Johnstown will receive $149,428.

The funding can be used to provide temporary assistance to pay rent for up to six months. Funding is focusing on the following types of communities:

Communities with high rates of individuals in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment

Communities with high rates of businesses in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment

Concentrations of those most at risk for transmission and risk of eviction, with higher amounts for states with high rates of coronavirus

“Many Americans have lost their jobs during this pandemic and are facing the possibility of being evicted, through no fault of their own,” Senator Casey said. “This funding is essential to providing support for Pennsylvanians who need temporary financial assistance to pay rent and weather the eviction crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has created.”