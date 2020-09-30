PA reacts during first 2020 Presidential Debate

BLAIR COUNTY, ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Hundreds of Pennsylvanians watched as presidential candidates went head to head, starting Tuesday nights debate discussing records and then the Supreme Court.

During the “Pennsylvania for Biden” Watch Party, Lisa Rhodes, of the Pa Democratic Black Caucus stated that “Pennsylvania is the battleground state. If Pennsylvania is lost the whole country loses.” Biden supporters say our state may have a large impact on the election, which is why they say more people need to start voting and choosing wisely.

As virtual watch parties were well attended, The Blair County Republican Women decided to hold their watch party in person at Park Hills Golf Club in Altoona. Attendee, Trish Haight says she wants President Trump to stay in office, saying “I would be much more reassured knowing that he does respect law and order, that he does respect our liberties and our rights and our constitution.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Field Organizer, Jindalae Suh says in the face of a pandemic its time for a change in the White House. Suh says “I knew I had to be apart of the fight to join with those like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who are committed to working for ordinary folks like me and my mom. We fight for our families, for the young and the old, for our communities and for our country.”

President of Blair County Republican Women, Lois Kaneshiki says their group hopes that this series of debates will help those who are undecided. She adds “we think that this particular debate may be impactful in having people make up their mind and seeing both candidates side by side answering questions.”

The Vice Presidential Debate will be held next Wednesday and the next presidential debate is on October 15th.