PA: Property tax, rent rebate applications now available

Harrisburg, PA. January 23, 2020. Application forms for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are now available for eligible Pennsylvanians to begin claiming rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2019, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell announced today. The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30, 2020.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians that have disabilities are now eligible to apply for rebates on their property taxes or rent paid in 2020, according to the Wolf administration.

The assistance is through the state Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which was founded in 1971 and has delivered over $6.8 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since its inception.

This year, an online portal is available to electronically submit applications. In years past, the applications had to be submitted on paper. The online portal can be found at mypath.pa.gov.

Anyone who still wants to fill out a paper application can do so by calling 1-888-222-9190. It is free to apply for a rebate.

The deadline is June 30. Rebates will be distributed on July 1. The state has provided some additional information for anyone applying: