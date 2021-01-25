PA: Property tax, rent rebate applications now available

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians that have disabilities are now eligible to apply for rebates on their property taxes or rent paid in 2020, according to the Wolf administration.
The assistance is through the state Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which was founded in 1971 and has delivered over $6.8 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since its inception.
This year, an online portal is available to electronically submit applications. In years past, the applications had to be submitted on paper. The online portal can be found at mypath.pa.gov.
Anyone who still wants to fill out a paper application can do so by calling 1-888-222-9190. It is free to apply for a rebate.
The deadline is June 30. Rebates will be distributed on July 1. The state has provided some additional information for anyone applying:
- If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department’s processing system. You will also receive another automated call when your claim is approved.
- The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your:
- Social Security number
- Claim year
- Date of birth