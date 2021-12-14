Pa. to receive $17 million grant to boost tourism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania will receive $17 million in grant funding to boost the tourism industry, according to an announcement from Governor Tom Wolf.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, $17,086,197 will be invested.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the commonwealth to make transformative investments that will have a lasting impact on travel and tourism industry now and for decades to come,” Gov. Wolf said. “We know through research that inviting those to travel to and around Pennsylvania through tourism marketing and advertising in the short term will be the shot in the arm this industry so desperately needs.”

$10 million will go toward the A Tourism Cooperative Marketing Advertising Program in 2022 and 2023 while $6.8 million will be invested in new initiatives that will promote diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). In addition, $250,000 will go toward the Outdoor Recreation Concierge Program, which trains front-line workers and volunteers to promote outdoor experiences.



“While the advertising investment will produce results in real time boosting our tourism economy, creating jobs, and generating millions of additional tax dollars, we intend for our DEI efforts to be transformative for generations to come,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film at DCED. “Drawing new visitors to Pennsylvania and ensuring they feel welcome and that they belong will not just grow the tourism economy but influence people`s perception of Pennsylvania as a destination to visit, a place to grow a business, a community to call home, and a state to feel proud of.”