(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be providing free ‘Learn to Hunt’ webinars to help teach anyone of all ages how to become a successful hunter.

The webinars will educate on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, animal behavior, tips, tactics and how to prepare wild game meat.

The game commission will offer four online webinars including a question and answer session. The first scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. will focus on hunting small game like squirrels this fall.

A two part session is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 21 and will help prepare bow hunters for archery deer season. The last will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and cover the basics of pheasant hunting.

The webinars will be recorded and made available to watch on the game commission’s website.

Anyone wanting to register for a webinar or wanting to learn more information can visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.