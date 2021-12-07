PA Boat and Fishing commission meeting next week virtually

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will be conducting a meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. virtually.

The meeting, which is open to the public via link here, will discuss items ranging from proposed amendments to bow fishing regulations.

Due to the meeting being held virtually, accepting comments from the public will be different. Public comments can be submitted by calling 717-705-7846 starting Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. All recorded comments will be limited to five minutes and will be presented to commissioners prior to the meeting.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found here.