HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Russel Redding, who is the Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary, highlighted opportunities that state residents and businesses have to effectively treat and manage spotted lanternflies, on Thursday, April 7.

At the Indiana County Conservation District, the department showed how to use a circle trap to eliminate large numbers of the insect, without harming beneficial pollinators and small animals.

“If you live in a quarantine zone for the spotted lanternfly, you know well by now that they’re a nuisance to outdoor life and are destructive to plant life,” Redding said. . “Through research, public-private partnerships, and boots-on-the-ground efforts we have learned more about this pest and how farmers, business owners, homeowners, and communities can best manage it.”

Last season’s insects have laid eggs on outdoor surfaces in masses of 30 to 60 eggs, which are covered in mud or a putty-like protective covering. The department reminds Pennslyvania residents to destroy these masses to help prevent large infestations of the lanternfly.

“There are no easy answers when it comes to the spotted lanternfly, and we understand that’s hard for people to hear,” Rick Roush, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences said. “Good research takes time — and funding — but we are making discoveries every day and are sharing those findings with the public and key stakeholders.”

Back in March, the state’s quarantine to control the insect expanded to 45 counties. The quarantine prohibits the movement of any spotted lanternfly life stage including egg masses, nymphs, and adults, and regulates the movement of articles that may harbor the insect.

If you find any Spotted Lanterflies on your property, you can reduce the population by either trapping them or by squishing them. To make your own circle trap, click here.