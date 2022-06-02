CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) has announced a schedule of programs coming to Parker Dam State Park later in June involving rattlesnakes and even learn how to make a fire without matches.

Starting on Friday, June 17, otherwise known as Pennsylvania Native Species Day, at 2 p.m. at the Beach House Steps officials with the DCNR will discuss how to identify a variety of invasive species and also the steps that can be taken to control or get rid of them. Later in the day at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater there will be a showing of “Dangerous Invasions: Invasive Plants in Pennsylvania give folks tips on how to identify the invasive species and to limit their spread.

For Saturday, June 18, the DCNR has a whole day of programs that people can attend, starting with the Natural Symbols Hike at 11 a.m. at the Souders Trail and Ball Field. DCNR officials will teach attendees more about nature symbols that are used to represent Pennsylvania. For the next program taking place at 1 p.m. at the Beach house steps, officials will go over why protecting native plant species are important.

Don’t forget to bring your buckets because at 3 p.m. at the beach, the Log Drive is happening. DCNR officials will demonstrate how logs were moved around before there were trucks. The buckets will be used to haul water to the scale-model log drive.

Later in the evening at 8 p.m., is the Matchless Fire at the Campground Amphitheater. Attendees will learn techniques of making fire that was used before there were matches such as friction and also flint and steel. Then ending the night at 8:30 p.m. is the Timber Rattlesnake: Shadow of Misunderstanding, where folks will have the chance to see the animal up close and to learn more about them.

There is no registration fee or limit to how many people can attend the programs. More information about the programs along with other events at other state parks can be found on the DCNR’s website.