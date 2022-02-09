Bluebird nesting boxes available ahead of spring season

Versar fish and wildlife biologist Jim Lynch shows off a male bluebird that was captured earlier in the day at Fort Lewis on April 23, 2008. Biologists used recorded bird songs and chatter to lure two nesting bluebird pairs from Fort Lewis’ prairies into fragile mesh traps. The conservation groups are trying to piggyback on that success and return Western bluebirds to native oak woodlands on San Juan Island. ( AP Photo/The News Tribune, Lui Kit Wong)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to help those “spring” into the season and help connect with wildlife in your own backyard.

Bluebird nesting boxes are being built at Howard Nursery for their annual sale. A single box is priced at $14.84 including tax, whereas purchasing two or more boxes costs $12.72 each, including tax.

Customers have the option to select pre-built boxes or choose kits to assemble themselves. The kits are also a great opportunity for Scout troops, summer camps, and conservation groups to help wildlife.

“Building and placing nesting boxes is a great project for individuals, families, or civic organizations interested in connecting with wildlife in a natural way,” said Bryan Burhans, Game Commission Executive Director. “What better way to usher in spring than attracting bluebirds to backyards and properties.”

The Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has been building Bluebird nesting boxes for over 30 years. Each year they average producing 4,000 bluebird boxes and 10,000 kits.

Nesting boxes can be ordered and shipped from the Howard Nursery by calling 814-255-4432, shipping and handling fees will apply.

Nesting boxes can also be purchased at Howard Nursery at 197 Nursery Road in Howard, Pa Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For more information about bluebirds, visit the Game Commission website.