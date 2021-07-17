Blair County couple in Tn. encounters bear eating cake mix from truck

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A couple from Blair County were on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee when they encountered a black bear by truck.

Gregg and Lisa Fuoss of Tyrone left the pickup truck they drove for a very short amount of time and when they came back they saw a black bear had gotten into some cake mix.

After enjoying the cake mix, the bear then walked back into the Smokey Mountains

The pickup truck belongs to Bill Brennan of Huntingdon County and sustained no damage from the bear encounter.