BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With hibernation season-ending, bears are out and about. Just ask Marisa Henck about her morning encounter.

In recent days, as many as five bears have been spotted in backyards in Hollidaysburg. This has promoted the game commission to set traps, that are quickly filling. Henck was surprised when she saw the bear hanging around her yard.

“We were woken up around 1:30 in the morning,” Henck said. “There were two bears outside our house. There was once who was trapped and the other one, when I woke up around 5:45 for work, was running around loosely like in the yard.”

Henck, who’s lived in the area her whole life, has seen tons of bears over the years. She was able to capture footage of one of the bears in her yard which can be watched above.

“I remember as a kid there was bears running around here a lot and the game commission would always try and catch them,” Henck said. “They never really had any luck and the last one that was in the neighborhood actually got hit by a car on either Frankstown or Brush Mountain Road years ago and got killed.”

So far this year, three of the five bears that have been reported have been caught and the game commission has more traps to catch the other two.

The Game Commission also recently shared a story on their Facebook on how to keep bears out of your yard. Some of the suggestions are to keep your yard litter free and your garbage cans smelling good.