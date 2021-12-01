2022 fishing license, permits sale kicks off this December

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – For those looking forward to fishing season, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has opened sales for the 2022 licenses, permits, and gift vouchers on Wednesday, Dec. 1.



To make a purchase you can go to the HuntFishPA online portal, use the FishBoatPA mobile app, or visit one of the licensed retail issuing agents.

All 2022 license, permits, and vouchers are valid immediately and are good through Dec. 31, 2022. The annual resident fishing license is $22.97 for 2022, with multi-year options available in three, five and 10 year packages. Additionally, add-ons, such as trout permit or Lake Erie permit can be purchased at $9.97 each or $15.97 for a combination permit.

For the 2022 license year, customers can also purchase a collectible fishing license button for $11.97. The button this year features a vintage blue and yellow design with the PFBC logo.

Unlike previous years, this year’s buttons will not be customized with the angler’s individual licenses number. Instead, 10,000 limited-edition buttons will be produced, and customers who purchase them will receive a random numbered button between 00001-10000.