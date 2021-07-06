Skip to content
Pa Outdoors
How to trap spotted lanternflies without harming other wildlife
Watch: Tick activity high throughout PA; prevention measures you can take
Firewood Cutting restricted to protect endangered bat species
Video
Tick activity in Pa. high this week due to warm temps
U.S. Forest Service seeks public opinion on proposed year-long wildlife feeding ban
Close
More Pa Outdoors Headlines
Blair County couple in Tn. encounters bear eating cake mix from truck
Video
Game Commission reports ‘slower than usual’ license fulfillment
Video
Bald eagle fledgling rescued at Raystown Lake Dam
Hunters guide to purchasing Pa. antlerless deer licenses
Video
WATCH: Bear caught on trail cam hanging from bird feeder
Video
Officials: ‘Stop feeding birds’; mysterious deaths reported across Pennsylvania
Video
Fish for free in Pennsylvania on 4th of July
Video
Pollinator and Bird Garden opens at The Arboretum at Penn State
Video
Moth outbreak in Pa. destroying trees and other plant life
Penn State biologist participates in first national mammal survey
