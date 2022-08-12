PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Nursing home workers from 39 homes across the state say they may be on the brink of striking.

They plan to hold a virtual news conference about this later Friday morning. The group from Comprehensive-, Guardian-, and Priority-owned nursing homes plans to file unfair labor practice charges against the homes, according to a media release from the nurses and health care workers union SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

They say the companies are refusing to provide information about staffing and agency costs during contract bargaining. This comes after the industry received $600 million in public funding from the state budget.

Nursing homes from Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties are among those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.