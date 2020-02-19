PA based nursing home chain to pay $15M for unnecessary rehab claims

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Guardian, headquartered in Brockway, Jefferson County, will have to pay $15,466,278 in claims after whistleblowers alleged that Guardian Elder Care pressured its rehab therapists to provide unneeded services to “meet financial targets” and to “maximize revenue without regard to clinical need”

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced that Guardian Elder Care Holdings, Inc. and it’s related companies have agreed to settle claims that they provided unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents in order to meet revenue goals instead of the actual clinical needs.

They alleged that patients with dementia and even those in hospice, who had no medical need for the therapy would receive it after Guardian would pressure the therapists.

In addition to the $15 million payment, Guardian agreed to enter into a chain-wide Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

“Billing federal healthcare programs for medically unnecessary rehabilitation services not only depletes these programs’ funds but also exploits our most vulnerable citizens. Our office will continue to aggressively pursue providers who take advantage of our seniors by putting financial gain ahead of patient care.” Scott Brady, United States Attorney

Guardian Elder Care operated more than 50 facilities throughout Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Beaver, Clearfield, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, and Westmoreland counties, and also in Ohio and West Virginia.