PA now offering nonbinary option on licenses, ID cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that they will now offer a nonbinary gender designation option for its driver licenses and photo identification cards.

The nonbinary gender designation will be represented with an “X.” Pennsylvania is the 17th state to offer a nonbinary option on identification.

Pennsylvanians that want to change their gender designation should fill out Form DL-32 titled “Request for Gender Change on Driver’s License/Identification Card.” The form must be completed in person at a PennDOT Driver License center.

“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.”

The process is free of charge and does not required the sign-off of a medical or social service provider.