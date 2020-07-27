PA neighborhood assistance program open for applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced on Monday that applications for the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) and the Neighborhood Assistance Program, Enterprise Tax Credit (EZP) are open for the 2020-21 program year.

The applications will be accepted until Aug. 31, 2020.

The NAP encourages private sectors to invest in projects that will help improve distressed communities. They provide tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address any community or neighborhood problems.

The NAP can be used for projects in the following:

Affordable housing

Community service

Crime prevention

Education

Job training

Charitable food

Blight

Special population issues

Veterans’ initiatives

Long-term revitalization

The EZP program provides tax credits to private companies investing in rehabilitating, expanding, or improving buildings or land located within designated enterprise zones.

The DCED said that there will be a special emphasis and priority given to projects that seek to address critical problems related to COVID-19 and its aftermath, social justice, support for policy changing movements and improving opportunities for marginalized populations during the pandemic.

Any EZP projects that provide for manufacturing of critical medical supplies such as masks, face shields, ventilators, etc. will also be given priority.