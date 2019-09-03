PA man jumps out of car during Bradford County police chase

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A 25-year-old man is facing charges after leading police on a high-speed chase in Monroe Township.

On Aug. 30 police spotted a 2000 Ford Ranger Pickup speeding near Liberty Corners Road and Beebee Hill Road. The driver failed to signal a turn at a stop sign and speed upwards of 70 MPH on Crossover Road.

Police say the driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens as the chase continued onto Marcy Hill, State Route 220, and Brocktown Road.

The driver, 25-year-old Timothy Kerrick, jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot across the Towanda Creek and up a large concrete embankment.

Kerrick was apprehended after the foot chase in Monroeton Borough near the intersection of Canton Ave and Spruce Street.

State Police say Kerrick did not have an ignition interlock device, as required by his limited license and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Kerrick was charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI, illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and associated traffic violations.