PA Liquor Control Board holds lottery for rare whiskey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday is the last day to enter the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s (PLCB) limited-release lottery for the chance to purchase the rare Van Winkle whiskey.

Pennsylvanians have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 to enter the drawings. You can enter on the limited-release lottery web page.

The PLCB says the Van Winkle brand is among the most sought after whiskeys in the world. They are produced using recipes that date back four generations.

There will be separate drawings for each of the limited-release products. Participants can opt in to one, several, or all drawings. However, the purchase is limited to one bottle per participant. If you win a bottle, you will be removed from subsequent drawings.

Here are the available drawings:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23-Year-Old 95.6 Proof 2020 Release, $399.99 each – 18 bottles for individual consumers, five bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20-Year-Old 90.4 Proof 2020 Release, $249.99 each – 54 bottles for individual consumers, 17 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15-Year-Old 107 Proof 2020 Release, $149.99 each – 134 bottles for individual consumers, 44 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13-Year-Old 95.6 Proof 2020 Release, $159.99 each – 134 bottles for individual consumers, 44 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10-Year-Old 107 Proof 2020 Release, $89.99 each – 370 bottles for individual consumers, 123 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12-Year-Old 90.4 Proof 2020 Release, $99.99 each – 741 bottles for individual consumers, 247 bottles for licensees

Here are some terms and conditions provided by the PLCB:

Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more drawings must have an active account with FWGS.comwith billing information on file. Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with his or her customer account to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.

Store delivery of Limited-Release Lottery products is required; failure to identify a valid store for delivery may result in the loss of the right to purchase that product. Every winner will be required to show valid photo identification at the store to claim the product.

In light of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, the lottery Terms and Conditions remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law. When entering a Limited-Release Lottery, a participant will be asked to acknowledge that he or she agrees to these terms and conditions and is a Pennsylvania resident.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store address at registration. Any registrant with a billing address that cannot be verified as a Pennsylvania address will be removed from the lottery. Entries will be vetted for duplicative names, addresses, and other information, and duplicates will be deleted from the lottery pool.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by computer program. Participants will be notified by email when the lottery process is complete.

