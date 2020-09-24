PA Library Association honors three members with Certificates of Merit

MECHANICSBIRG, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, three members of the Pennsylvania Library Association were honored with Certificated of Merit for their outstanding contributions during the last five years in libraries throughout Pennsylvania.

This year’s winners are Joann Eichenlaub of the Madigan Library Pennsylvania College of Technology, in Williamsport, Marissa Guidara of the Reading Library District in Reading, June Houghtaling, Consultant for the North Central Library District at the James V Brown Library in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“These awards are just our small way of shining a light on what all librarians, library staffs and our volunteers do to continue promoting the value libraries bring to communities they serve. We are thankful for their support and engagement and are honored to be able to recognize their efforts. Congratulations to all of our 2020 winners,” said Christi Buker, PaLA Executive Director.

Founded in 1901, the Pennsylvania Library Association is the state’s oldest and most diverse professional library organization serving libraries, library employees, library trustees, and Friends of the Library groups.

PaLA represents more than 1,300 personal, institutional, and commercial members affiliated with public, academic, special and school libraries throughout the commonwealth. The association represents the profession in Harrisburg with the state legislature and provides opportunities for professional growth, leadership development and continuing education for librarians.

For a listing of previous award winners, click here. For more information about the work of the Pennsylvania Library Association, visit their website.