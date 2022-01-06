PA lawmakers reflect back one year after Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

(WTAJ) — One year ago, the nation saw protestors in Washington D.C. get violent against police and democracy as they attempted to stop verification of the 2020 election as our constitution calls for.

A year later, a few Pennsylvania lawmakers reflect back on that day, that week, and released statements about the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2020.

SENATOR BOB CASEY

Senator Bob Casey (D)

“January 6, 2021, was one of the darkest days in our Nation’s history. After months of lying about the election and stoking baseless conspiracy theories, the former President encouraged a mob of thousands of armed insurrectionists to attack the United States Capitol in order to overturn the results of a free and fair election and keep himself in power. He even turned them against his own Vice President, such that they chanted ‘Hang Mike Pence’ in the halls of Congress. The former President’s incitement of violent extremists led to at least five deaths and injuries to nearly 140 members of law enforcement. Countless more continue to carry emotional scars from that day. Even after the violent attack, a group of Republicans in the House and the Senate continued to perpetuate the Big Lie by voting to overturn the will of Pennsylvanians later that evening.”

“Instead of accountability and remorse, members of the Republican Party continue to undermine our elections and our democratic principles. Republican officials across the country have embraced the former President’s Big Lie by introducing and enacting an unprecedented number of voter suppression measures and politicizing nonpartisan election administration functions. If we do not restore and strengthen voter protections nationwide, a future authoritarian could succeed where the former President and his insurrectionists failed. To live up to our national ideals and fortify our elections against partisan subversion, the Senate has an obligation to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, two commonsense bills which would improve access to the ballot, protect our democracy and restore the full strength of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”

“The strength of our republic was tested one year ago, and it remains under attack. In order to preserve our democracy, we must protect our elections and ensure all Americans have a voice in their government.”

Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D)

“I look back on January 5th in Harrisburg as a warm-up to what happened in D.C. the next day, January 6th,” said Fetterman. “It’s impossible to ignore the parallels. This idea that there was fraud or conspiracy, which everyone knows isn’t true.”

“On the floor, it became clear that the Republicans were going to refuse to seat Sen. Jim Brewster who won his election fair and square,” said Fetterman in the video. “And I made it clear that wasn’t going to fly so long as I was the chamber’s presiding officer. They didn’t like the election result, and they would do anything to discredit it.”

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D)

“There’s no state where the danger of Trump’s Big Lie has been felt more acutely than here in Pennsylvania. Within hours of our polls closing, top GOP lawmakers were already conspiring to throw out our state’s election results. Even still, all these months later, Republicans in Harrisburg are pursuing a sham “audit” of the results — even going so far as to subpoena the Social Security and driver’s license numbers of 9 million Pennsylvanians.”

“As your Attorney General, I went to court to stop Trump and his allies from overturning our election — and I beat them, again and again. As your Governor, I will continue to fight the Big Lie and stand up for our voting rights, our Constitution, and our democracy.”