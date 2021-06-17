Pa. invests $5.1 million in future of agriculture, Huntingdon Co. included

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced that 2,305 acres on 30 farms in 19 counties will be allocated more than $5.1 million in funds from the Farmland Preservation Program.

The Farmland Preservation program protects farms from future residential, commercial, or industrial development. These farms represent targeted investments in the future of farming and food security in Pennsylvania.

“These farmers have resisted pressure to sell to developers and deserve our thanks for thinking of future generations. It is generous farmers like these who have made Pennsylvania the leading state for farmland preservation,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said, in a press release.

Huntingdon County is one of the 19 counties receiving funding from this investment. The Robert D. and Susan J. Campbell farm will receive $183,156 from the state and $50,000 from the county to go toward their 223-acre crop and livestock operation.

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, and investments in a secure future for Pennsylvania agriculture, visit agriculture.pa.gov