PA invests $181 million into water infrastructure projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three counties in our area will receive funding for drinking water and wastewater projects as part of the $181 million investment into water infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.

“Access to clean drinking water is foundational to rebuilding and the growth of our communities,” Governor Wolf said. “These projects will continue to ensure the safety and welfare of thousands of Pennsylvanians.”

The list of projects can be found below:

Blair County

Altoona Water Authority – received a $7,500,000 loan to replace existing air preparation and ozone generation systems with new liquid oxygen storage and feed gas preparation systems. The project will proactively address the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ozone requirements and will increase the reliability of drinking water to service communities.

Altoona Water Authority – received a $36,615,700 loan to install a class A digester and biosolids thermal dryer, while also replacing aeration blowers and dewatering facilities. This Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) project will decrease the need to apply biosolids on nearby farm fields, capture nearly all of the gas output on fixed-cover digesters, and dramatically reduce energy bills to the authority.

Huntingdon County

Petersburg Borough – received a $348,585 loan and a $131,415 grant to install new flow meters, a new valve control system and vented well cap. The project will increase safe drinking water reliability and bring the system into compliance with DEP’s Chapter 109 regulations.

Somerset County