Pa. House committee advances proposal to ban vaccine passports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The House Health Committee approved legislation sponsored by Judy Ward (R-30) that would ban the state from requiring proof of vaccination.

This legislation would include the banning of any county, local municipality, school district and publicly-funded university, throughout the commonwealth, from asking for proof of vaccination.

“Now that we have terminated the Governor’s emergency order, we must turn our focus toward updating a 66-year-old law written in the depths of the polio outbreak that is being used by the state Department of Health to exert control over Pennsylvanians,” Ward said, in a press release.

The bill would also ban the Secretary of Health from unilaterally requiring face masks, imposing travel restrictions, implementing social distancing guidelines, mandating shelter in place and closing privately owned businesses.

“Instead of infringing on personal health decisions or allowing one person to unilaterally make decisions, we must work together to determine the best course for the Commonwealth,” Ward said.