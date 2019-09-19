PA gets one of a kind grant to help test automated cars in work zones

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that it has been awarded $8.4 million grant to test the safe integration of automated driving systems(ADS) into work zones.

The goal will be to see how automated cars interact with work zones and to show how they can improve to safely operate in a work zone.

This is the first of it’s kind in the country.

I am thrilled that the efforts of the department and our partners in the realm of automated vehicle technology have received national recognition. Crashes in highway work zones have killed at least 4,700 Americans – more than two a day – and injured 200,000 in the last five years alone. If we can improve how AV’s interact with work zones, there will be significant safety benefits for the traveling public. PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.

PennDOT plans to take a systematic, incremental approach of working with testers in simulation and on a closed track to verify the proposed ADS solutions will improve safety and serve as a logical common ground between testers and infrastructure owners/operators.