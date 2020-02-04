PA Game Commission proposes changes in hunting season

MARTINSBURG (WTAJ) — Last week the Pennsylvania Game Commission proposed several new ideas that could change the way PA hunters plan their seasons.

The new law, taking affect this month, already allows deer hunting on 3 Sundays per year. Jeffrey Mock with the commission is working with hunters and residents, to decide which of those Sundays work best.

Mock says “they did pick three days, three Sundays that are again proposed for hunting and that’s going to be Sunday, November 15th for archery deer hunting, Sunday November 22nd for riffle bear hunting and then Sunday November 29th for rifle deer hunting.”

He says hopefully their plan will bring out more hunters.

“We’re looking to try to recruit more hunters and retain the current ones that we have” says Mock.

And some area locals think this is a great way to do that. Gun shop owner, Ken Westover says “I think its a good idea. If it works out the way they want it to, to get more people interested in it. There’s a lot of people that cant hunt during the week.” Westover says lots of folks who come into the shop say they want things to stay traditional.

The PA game commission also discussed moving squirrel season one month earlier, shifting bear season to four consecutive days starting with Saturday, and allowing electronic bikes on game-land.

The Game Commission will be making their final decisions during a meeting, open to the public, in early April.

If you’d like to contact the commission for more details or to give a comment, you can email pgccomments@pa.gov.