PA Farm Show launches at-home butter sculpture contest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After announcing the cancellation of the legendary butter sculpture, the Pennsylvania Farm Show is offering a chance to bring it to your home.

Pennsylvanians are invited to craft their own butter sculpture creations and submit them to the new Butter Up! contest. It is open for submissions from Jan. 9 until Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.

Here are the guidelines:

Individuals can use up to 5 pounds of butter

of butter Are allowed to use chicken wire, sculpting wire, and a base to support the design

Cannot use food dye or coloring of any kind to enhance the butter

Sculptures must be unique, individual work of the entrants

There will be five age categories for the submissions: elementary school (ages 5-10), middle school (ages 11-13), high school (ages 14-18), adult (ages 19-64), and senior (ages 65+).

Facebook fans will be the judge and the winners will receive gift cards from members of the Pennsylvania food merchants: GIANT, C&S Wholesalers, Wegmans, Square One Markets, and Giant Eagle.

“Each year, Pennsylvanians come from near and far to marvel at the 1,000-pound sculpture that has become a keystone to the annual Farm Show,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It’s a symbol of Pennsylvania’s hard-working dairy industry that works 24/7/365 rain or shine to nourish Pennsylvania.

For information on how to enter, along with other rules and regulations, visit the Department of Agriculture’s website.

