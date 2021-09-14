PA DOH releases latest data on vaccine efficacy and breakthrough cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest data on vaccine efficacy and break through cases, fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are 7 times less likely to get COVID-19 , and 8 times less likely to die from the virus.

The Department reports that between Jan. 1 and Sept. 6, out of a total of over 34,000 COVID–19 related hospitalizations,1,820 of the patients admitted were fully vaccinated.

Acting secretary Alison Beam says this means 95% of those cases came from unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

“The vaccines are our best tool to protect ourselves against the virus. Keep our children learning in schools, keep our workforce in person. And to foster social and economic recovery. Every person who chooses to get vaccinated brings us one step closer to moving past the pandemic,” said Beam.

Beam says they will continue to work closely with hospitals to collect and publish post vacination cases, hospitilzations and deaths

