CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a health advisory for Centre County after a 300% increase in Syphilis cases.

“Syphilis is a bacterial infection spread by sexual contact. It usually is caught as a painless sore and usually near the genital region,” said Dr. Victoria Bzik, a provider for Geisinger Health.

This increase was from three cases in 2020 to 12 cases in 2021.

Of the 12 cases of Early Syphilis reported, 58% percent reported a previous STD infection prior to their reported Syphilis infections.

“Some of it may have just been people sort of getting back out into the community after the pandemic, but that is speculation,” said Wes Chicko, the State College Practice Manager at AIDS Resource Alliance. “What I do know is that that increase is unprecedented for this area.”

All cases reported in 2021 were found in males.

An 11% increase in Gonorrhea cases was also noted.

“83% of the patients were under the age of 30,” Dr. Bzik said. “So we’re talking about young patients, teenagers, potentially college students.”

Chicko said testing for Sexually Transmitted Infections is a key preventative measure people exposed to Syphilis can take.

“In some rural areas testing just isn’t available, but because we have the University here there’s a dedication from our agency and other agencies in the community to provide testing and treatment to the students,” Chicko said.

In response to this increase, the PA Department of Health is encouraging providers to expand Syphilis and HIV testing in the community to include all individuals being treated for a Chlamydia or Gonorrhea infection.

An additional recommendation was made for all pregnant patients to be offered a test for Syphilis during the following periods of pregnancy:

At the first prenatal visit

At the third trimester of pregnancy

At the delivery of a child, or

At the delivery of a stillborn child

“We never have as many people testing as you’d like to, and obviously this uptick in cases sort of points to the fact that we can do better,” Chicko said. “But we’re fortunate to have a fairly will in-formed student body here.”

Chicko said that an early diagnosis should not be a cause for concern.

“These are all treatable, so a diagnosis is an easy fix,” Chicko said. “But you have to get diagnosed to know that that’s what’s going on.”