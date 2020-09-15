Pa. Commissions: Pass Bill to End LGBTQ Discrimination in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Commission of LGBTQ Affairs and several other organizations sent a letter to the General Assembly urging them to pass legislation to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace.

The letter requests protections by amending the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA). Other organizations that participated in sending the letter to the General Assembly include the Commissions on African American Affairs, Latino Affairs, Asian Pacific American Affairs and the Pennsylvania Commission for Women.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in June ruled that the federal Civil Rights Act provides protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Pennsylvania law under the PHRA does not provide the same protection within the state, however.

Protections do not exist in either state or federal law against discrimination in housing or public accommodations, according to a release sent from Governor Wolf’s office.

Protections under Title VII only apply to workplaces with 15 or more employees. The goal of amending the PHRA would include adding gender identity and sexual orientation as components for protection.

For too long LGBTQ Pennsylvanians have waited for action from the General Assembly on protections from discrimination and harassment. The General Assembly’s historic inaction to include sexual orientation and gender identity as a protected class within the PHRA has placed countless Pennsylvanian at risk for unnecessary hardships and trauma. With the increasingly divisive political climate in our nation, now more than ever we need Pennsylvanians to know that we are a commonwealth that will not stand for discrimination or bigotry. Rafael Álvarez Febo, Executive Director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs

The full letter to the General Assembly can be found below: