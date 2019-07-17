Pa Commissioner wants dentention center to close

(WTAJ/WFMZ) — A Berks County Commissioner is calling for an Immigrant Detention Center in Pennsylvania to close.

Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt says he wants to end the county’s contract with the federal government for the Berks County Residential Center.

He says Population is down, and he is concerned about the future of the center which houses immigrant families filing for asylum.

His statements come after a recent report by the New York Times that said some immigrants captured during widespread raids could be held there.

“This is really a stain on our country, what’s taking place right now nationally, and I want to really at least from my standpoint to say this needs to stop in berks county, ” said Kevin Barnhardt: Berks county Commissioner.

Barnhardt says he realizes closing the center could result in a loss of jobs, and he says the workers have done a ‘great job’ under extreme pressure.