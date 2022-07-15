HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Career Link offices are allowing young adults to gain real-world work experience through their summer program.

The summer work experience program promotes educational opportunities through a structured work experience. Students are paired with local businesses in their community as a way to improve internship opportunities in the area.

Directors from the Huntingdon County program said it also provides opportunities for students from underrepresented communities to learn more about the workforce.

“A lot of times, they’re not having a good support system and we’re opening up those doors and making those connections for them,” Youth Career Development Specialist Bernice Dysard said.

Anyone between the ages of 16-24 is eligible to participate.

“We have people doing anything from clearing brush to working in a pet grooming place to doing childcare,” Judy Lutz, WIOA Career Placement Specialist, said. “It just depends on what the young person is interested in doing and we can probably find a good placement for them.”