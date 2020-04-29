PA bill could help struggling fire departments through COVID crisis

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA fire departments are missing out on thousands of dollars…The money they use for upkeeping trucks and purchasing breathing equipment for fires. Pennsylvania state representatives proposed 40 million dollars of financial assistance to fire and emergency medical services. The house bill 2413 was approved by the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday.

Joe Whiteford, Chief of Excelsior Fire Dept. in Bellwood says “we’re not being able to have any other fundraisers. We’re probably looking at a shortfall… It could be upwards of 50,000 dollars this year.”

This is the situation for lots of fire departments across the state.

Chief Denny Walls of the Geeseytown Fire Company says he may have been one of the first to contact our state reps. He says “when we saw our fundraising was going to be taking a huge hit, I asked our grant writers to dig a little deeper and try to help fill the gaps that we knew we were going to have…We put an immediate stop on all spending except for the monthly utilities and such that we have no control over, the fixed expenses but any other spending has been bought to a halt.”

Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve missed out on about 30,000 dollars.

Whiteford tells us Excelsior missed out on about 15,000 so far but it could be more if they aren’t able to fundraise in May. He says volunteer fire companies are essential and they could have a hard time functioning without fundraising. Excelsior and Geeseytown will be fine for now but they’re hoping this bill gets passed.