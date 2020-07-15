PA Beverage and Tavern Association calls upon state for bailout

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association (PLBT) said that Governor Wolf’s latest restrictions on bars and restaurants makes matters worse at a time when the industry is already struggling.
The PLBTA is calling upon the state to develop a specific bailout package for the industry.
Gov. Wolf announced on Wednesday that restaurants will be limited to a 25% capacity and that bars will be closed unless they provide dine-in meals.
Executive Director Chuck Moran said that Pennsylvania should immediately eliminate all state fees associated with running a tavern or restaurant. He also said that higher discounts should be provided to licensed establishments purchasing liquor from the state and additional financial assistance should be included.
In today’s news conference, Governor Wolf said that the state is at a tipping point which forced it to act to prevent COVID-19 spread. Let’s not forget that the tavern and restaurant industry also is at a tipping point. Without help, we will see more small business restaurants and taverns not survive.Chuck Moran, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association