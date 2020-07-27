PA auditor general discusses child care service concerns

(WTAJ) —Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Eugene DePasquale held an open discussion to address concerns and the impact of COVID-19 on child care services.

With the school year quickly approaching and many schools offering online education or alternating in-person classes, a major concern is child care for school age students.



According to Pennsylvania’s child care association executive director, Diane Barber, it’s unlikely facilities will be able to house the influx of children that need care in the fall due to capacity limits, hours of operations and having enough supplies in the facilities to house school age children for a majority of the day.



Right now, Barber suggests the solution could be in the hands of each community.