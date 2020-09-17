Pa. Attorney General asks judge to keep restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Days after a federal judge ruled some of the Governor’s coronavirus restrictions were unconstitutional, Pennsylvania’s top lawyer is making a request.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is asking the federal judge to keep restrictions on gatherings, for now.

Shapiro says if the existing restrictions are not enforced, there will be an increase in deaths.

Shapiro’s office says the ruling, “does not consider the manner in which COVID-19 is spread or the rationale for adopting the congregate limits.”

Governor Tom Wolf put a 250 person cap on events held outdoors, and a 25-person limit on those held indoors, but a federal judge ruled that violates people’s right to assemble.

In a lawsuit, four PA counties claimed these gathering limits and orders on non-life-sustaining businesses are unconstitutional.

The Wolf Administration says multiple other states took these same steps, and the restrictions were meant to save lives in “the absences of federal action.”

The Attorney General also points out other federal judges and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court have upheld the Governor’s orders.

Shapiro’s office will be representing the Governor in his planned appeal.