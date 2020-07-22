PA assistance available after $600 unemployment benefit ends

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, a customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. The U.S. government will issue its latest snapshot Thursday, June 18, of the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but have slowed as businesses have increasingly reopened and rehired some of their laid-off workers. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The $600 federal unemployment benefit is set to end July 25 unless extended by the federal government. However, there are still opportunities for Pennsylvanians to receive aid through state programs.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has programs that are designed to help eligible Pennsylvanians who have lost income or employment-met essential needs until they are able to start work again.

The DHS received approval to administer benefits created specifically in response to COVID-19. This includes the Low-Income House Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that provides assistance for home energy bills. This will run through Aug. 31.

Additional programs include:

Medicaid;

Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

The application to receive benefits can be found here.